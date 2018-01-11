in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

NEMA Shuts Down Kiza, Space Lounge, Jiweke Tavern And B Club For Noise Pollution

NEMA has closed down Nairobi’s B-Club, Kiza, Jiweke Tavern and  Space Lounge clubs The high end clubs located in Nairobi’s Kilimani area will remain closed after area residents complained of ‘too much noise.’

