in ENTERTAINMENT , NEWS NEMA Shuts Down Kiza, Space Lounge, Jiweke Tavern And B Club For Noise Pollution NEMA has closed down Nairobi’s B-Club, Kiza, Jiweke Tavern and Space Lounge clubs The high end clubs located in Nairobi’s Kilimani area will remain closed after area residents complained of ‘too much noise.’

Kiza lounge /courtesy

The residents of the area had sent too many complaints to the Nairobi county government

which had last week resorted to close down Space lounge and B club.

The clubs were only closed for one day as revelers resumed their partying ways just a day after the alleged close down.

This is not the first time for Space lounge to be closed down after complaints, In 2016, the club was shut down over similar claims and for running the business despite the expiry of liquor licenses.

”It is hereby ordered that a mandatory order is issued against the defendant/respondent directing them to provide the Environmental Impact Assessment License issued to the applicants the proof of compliance by the plaintiff…” NEMA had ordered

