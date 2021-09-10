Nelson Oyoo To Captain Shujaa To Vancouver 7s

Nelson Oyoo will captain the Shujaa squad to the opening leg of the 2021 HSBC Sevens World Series in Vancouver.

Shujaa is yet to pick a permanent skipper since Andrew Amonde retired after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The squad was released on Friday 10 September by Head Coach Innocent Simiyu.

“We have had a very good one week high performance camp at Parklands Sports Club and the boys have managed to hit their performance targets. We are quite excited going into Vancouver,” said Simiyu.

Read: Shujaa Begin Life Without Former Skipper Andrew Amonde

With five debutantes – Levi Amunga, Derrick Keyoga, Alvin Marube, Mark Kwemoi and Timothy Mmasi making the team, Simiyu said, Äs for the team we have selected, we are looking towards the Commonwealth and Worl Cup and this is the starting point for us.”

“Our key focus in the first two tournaments is to get our game going and start hitting those performance targets early enough in the season. If we can be able to play in the quarters and semis, it will be a very big plus in

this journey that is heading towards the Commonwealth Games and World Cup,” he concluded.

Shujaa squad: Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru,captain), Jeff Oluoch, Alvin Otieno, Timothy Mmasi, Herman Humwa, Harold Anduvati, Willy Ambaka (Narvskaya Zastava Rugby Club, Russia), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Mark Kwemoi (Menengai Oilers), Levi Amunga (KCB), Billy Odhiambo(Mwamba), Derrick Keyoga (Menengai Oilers), Alvin Marube (Impala Saracens).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...