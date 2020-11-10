Nelson Havi Warns Public Against Transacting Business With Troubled LSK CEO Mercy Wambua

Mercy Kalondu Wambua is no longer the chief executive officer of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), President Nelson Havi has said.

In a public notice, Havi says that Ms Wambua ceased from being the CEO on October 19, and therefore warned members of the public against transacting any business with her on behalf of LSK.

“Mercy Kalondu Wambua, ceased being Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Law Society of Kenya effective 19.10.2020. She is not authorized to transact, communicate and deal in any way whatsoever in the name of and/or on behalf of the Law Society of Kenya,” said Havi.

“The Law Society of Kenya will not be bound by or held liable for any transaction, communication or business undertaken by her. Any person dealing with her shall do so at his or her own risk and responsibility.”

On October 19, Havi walked out of a council meeting that was meant to decide the fate of troubled CEO Ms Wambua.

Havi had vowed to write Ms Wambua’s judgement alone, even as it seemed that the council members had decided to reinstate her following a disciplinary case that saw her suspended.

Before Havi could write and make public his judgement, the council had its judgement ready and shared with the media, in an event that the President was conspicuously missing.

Later on, Havi delivered his own judgment that expelled Ms Wambua.

According to Havi, each member of the council was to write an individual judgment and then submit it to him for compilation. He said that only three council members submitted their judgments, while others suffered what he termed as “writers block”.

“No decision was overturned. The Council resolved that each Council Member should write his or her reasoned decision for compilation by the President and deliver today. I delivered decisions of the VP, Herine Kabita, Esther Ang’awa and mine. The rest suffered writers block,” he wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Havi lamented that a section of council members, whom he termed as rebels, were taking orders from Ms Wambua despite being suspended "How can I work with some Council Members who take orders from a Secretary who was fired on 19.10.2020 but has refused to vacate office on the protection of CS Interior, Attorney General, Philip Murgor and Fred Ojiambo? They erroneously see LSK as a Government parastatal," he tweeted.