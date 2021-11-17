Nelson Havi Wants JSC to Initiate Removal of Justice Chitembwe following Sonko’s Expose’

Yesterday, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko released a video footage exposing the rot in the judiciary with Justice Said Chitembwe at the center.

Dubbed “The Rot in the Kenyan Judiciary” the first trailer of a five-part series detailed the events that led to Mike Sonko’s impeachment, fraudulent dealings at the chamber of Justice Said Chitembwe and the involvement of his brother, Amana Saidi as well as the circumstances surrounding the swearing-in of Ann Kananu as Nairobi Governor.

“The series is a mixture of corrupt and fraudulent land dealings, my impeachment, sex for justice escapades and succession cases where widows, widowers, orphans and investors have been denied justice, as evident by the actions of Honourable Justice Juma Saidi Chitembwe and some of his fellow learned judges who have conspired to deny me justice by facilitating the hurried swearing-in of the incoming Governor,” Sonko said.

As a new page of impunity turns today in the history of Nairobi, this is just a trailer of a five-part series exposing the rot in the Kenyan Judiciary to be aired in various media local & international platforms #SonkoLeakshttps://t.co/aslgCAswDD pic.twitter.com/9drKXL5fXn — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) November 16, 2021

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi now wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to initiate the removal of Justice Said Chitembwe.

According to Havi the former Nairobi County Boss is determined to go down with the JSC if they do not initiate the removal of the judge in question.

“I have examined the exposé by Mike Sonko. The Judiciary took him out of office through subterfuge and he is determined to go down with it if JSC does not act. JSC must initiate the process of removal of the Judge on its own, without any further delay. It is so ordered,” Havi wrote on Twitter.

I have examined the exposé by Mike Sonko. The Judiciary took him out of office through subterfuge and he is determined to go down with it if JSC does not act. JSC must initiate the process of removal of the Judge on its own, without any further delay. It is so ordered. ^POLSK — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) November 16, 2021

