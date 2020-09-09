LSK President Nelson Havi and Njeri Thorne Engage In A Mudfest On Twitter

Law Society of Kenya President (LSK) Nelson Havi and his business partner Njeri Thorne are engaged in a mudfest on Twitter, airing each other’s dirty laundry.

It all started with a comment Njeri made following the arrest of Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Nge’no where she likened his suffering to wishing it was Havi.

Afinyuwe kabisa. Until he comes out shrieking like @NelsonHavi. https://t.co/WggfyDf6F8 — MamaBora (@NjeriThorne) September 8, 2020

This quickly escalated to a war of words, where Havi and Njeri accused each other of sabotaging each others business thus putting everything out on Twitter streets.

Read: “Police Competing With Criminals In Abduction Of Kenyans,” LSK Boss Havi Reacts To Charles Gichuki’s Arrest

Havi questioned Njeri’s job alluding that she has nothing to do and is just a busy body focused on making noise and clout chasing.

I see. Could you then let us work for Kenyans in peace? Your notorious noise is noxious! — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) September 8, 2020

“But we need ppl like me with a first-class, and masters, and money working for Kenyans. Not cheapskates like you who can be paid off to turn against the common good of the ppl in a bid to catch up with us. How much did Ahmed Nasir pay you again?” Njeri rebutted.

Trending at numbers one and two, Njeri revealed that Havi sabotaged their business by using company funds to settle bills for his side chicks who apparently checked in at different high-end hotels.

Read Also: LSK President Havi Under Fire For Terming Waluke’s Conviction As ‘Fraudulent’

Consequently, Havi accused Njeri of failing to settle outstanding bills by issuing dishonored cheques.

When are you settling this outstanding bill for which you keep issuing dishonored cheques? https://t.co/tkuGx31A2k pic.twitter.com/0PHzidQ44x — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) September 8, 2020

Last week, Njeri had claimed that the LSK president Havi was in an “entanglement” with two other lawyers.

For instance, the office is held with high regard and should be a representation of service to Kenyans through fighting for their basic rights and aiding in administering justice.

Read Also: LSK Raises Concerns Over Death Threats Against Nelson Havi Amid Planned Uhuru Impeachment

Here are some reactions from Kenyans on Twitter:

This Havi and Njeri story… Men listen be very careful who you tell your secrets….

Unless it's your wife no other woman will protect you other than your mother. And when shit hits the fan women are only loyal to themselves — Annitah Raey (@AnnitahRaey) September 8, 2020

The war between @NelsonHavi and @NjeriThorne is deep. Both formed a company together. Havi’s kids were in Riara while Njeri had hers in Turi. Now they are trying to display opulence. Those who know two schools will tell you more. Hahahaha — Rein (@Asamoh_) September 8, 2020

Kuna jamaa ilisema women are Ruthless when it comes to finishing men!! They don't care about their reputation especially Gikuyu women! They can even hire mercenaries to teach you a life time lesson. Njeri will turn Nelson Havi inside out out! Havi is playing a dangerous game! — Lion muigai (@MohMuigai) September 9, 2020

You guys taking sides on this Havi & Njeri story should know one thing and take it from an old man.Watu wameonana uchi,you dont get in thier business.

But anyway I think its futile trying then shame a man for his sexcapades. — David Murathe.♐ (@Xavi_The_Guru) September 9, 2020

I stand with Havi today, chewing is not a crime. Two consenting adults exchanging fluids is not and will never be a crime anything else we can listen. — Bel Akinyi (@BelAkinyii) September 9, 2020

Hii Havi had easy eyed her https://t.co/yAb6y1cL6M — JANGIMA™ (@OukojohnJ) September 9, 2020

Someone tell Njeri you can never shame a man for sleeping with tens of girls, hoeing us our calling and God allowed us to do it.

I'm supporting Nelson Havi by giving him a thru pass of one of my hoes. — LOCAL MAN (@General_Waitina) September 9, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu