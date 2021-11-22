LSK President Nelson Havi Dumps ANC for DP Ruto’s UDA

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Nelson Havi is officially a member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Havi was formally welcomed into the party by deputy president William Ruto at his Karen residence.

The LSK president is set to vie for the Westlands Parliamentary seat in the upcoming polls.

Earlier today in an interview with Radio Citizen, he told the electorate that he was joining politics to render services to the people and not for personal gain.

“I am not going to parliament because I am looking for money. I am not going to hide money I have stolen before. I have no flaws. I am capable of serving,” he said.

He promised to look into the living situation of the less fortunate residing within his constituency once he is elected.

The outgoing LSK head said he will ensure Westlands develops during his reign.

“When I go to Parliament, I will make sure that we have the right laws, that the National Revenue allocation benefits every region, that whatever the national government is doing is constitutional,” he stated.

“Most importantly, I will ensure that Westlands is developed.”

Havi had in May joined the Amani National Congress (ANC) party led by Musalia Mudavadi.

This was shortly after he declared his bid for the seat currently held by Tim Wanyonyi.

“The Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi has today officially joined the Party. He was received by Executive Director Margaret Ndanyi at the party headquarters in Lavington,” said ANC via social media.

