U-turn: Nelson Havi To Challenge In Court TSC Programme That Requires Teachers To Renew Certificates After Every Five Years

The President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nelson Havi has changed his mind and will challenge the Teacher Professional Development Programme in court.

The Teacher Professional Development Programme imposed on teachers by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will see public school teachers renew their professional certificates after every five years.

“After reflecting on what would have been good for my late father and my mother, both of whom were great teachers, I have changed my mind. I will act for teachers to challenge the oppressive Teacher Professional Development Programme imposed by the TSC. Let us get started,” said Havi in a post on Twitter.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia on Wednesday said the move is aimed at improving the professional standards of Kenyan teachers, as well as keeping them abreast with the emerging trends in the education sector.

“At the end of each module, successful teachers will have their teaching certificates renewed after every five years,” said Ms Macharia.

Read: How Treasury CS Ukur Yatani Pushed To Have His Brother-in-law Appointed As TSC Commissioner

The commission has so far accredited Mount Kenya University, Kenyatta University, Riara University and Kenya Education Management Institute to implement the programme.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) have remained cold about the issue, with teachers opposed to the programme approaching Havi for legal representation.

However, Havi felt that teachers allowed themselves to be misused by the commission by ousting outspoken Wilson Sossion and in his place voting in Collins Oyuu.

“Teachers, you left Wilson Sossion to be fought to exhaustion by the State. KNUT withdrew all cases against the State when you replaced Sossion with a Secretary of ‘your preferred choice’. Please, stop calling me to challenge the directive by TSC that you be trained afresh,” said Havi in a previous tweet.

According to TSC, the starting date will be December 2021. Teacher Professional Development will continuously update teacher knowledge, skills, attitude and values to encourage teachers’ learning communities.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...