LSK President Nelson Havi Arrested Following Assault Claims

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has been arrested for allegedly assaulting CEO Mercy Wambua.

According to the LSK vice-president Carolyne Kamande, Havi was apprehended on Tuesday at his offices and was taken to DCI offices.

On Monday, Wambua accused the LSK president of assaulting her during a meeting convened at their offices based along Gitanga Road.

In a report filed at Muthangari Police Station under OB No 34/12/7/2021, Wambua claimed she injured her right arm and finger during the altercation.

Accompanied by her lawyer, Steve Ogolla, Wambua claimed that Havi attacked her in the boardroom where she was holding a meeting with other council members.

“I missed a slap from him by a whisker,” Wambua told the Star.

But according to Havi, Wambua who was two weeks ago sent on compulsory leave, interrupted his meeting with the intention of recording the proceedings.

In a tweet, the LSK president also noted that Wambua was trying to shield two former presidents who siphoned funds from the body.

“Theft is theft! It is no less if committed by a woman. Mercy Wambua is shielding her principals, two immediate former Presidents of LSK from liability for plunder of hundreds of millions. Falsely shouting through paid journalists that ‘Nelson Havi assaulted me’ won’t help,” said Havi.

