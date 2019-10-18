Former Tetu MP Ndung’u Gethenji Arrested Over Forgery Claims

Former Tetu MP Ndung’u Gethenji was on Friday picked up by Flying Squad for questioning.

Gethenji was arrested by at least 33 officers at Kihingo Village housing estate in Kitisuru, Nairobi.

Details of his arrest remain scanty but reports indicate that he is being interrogated for allegedly forging board minutes of a company that is involved in a property dispute in Kitisuru.

The ex lawmaker is the majority shareholder of Kihingo Village (Waridi Gardens) Limited and Kihingo Village (Waridi) Management One Limited (KVWGM1), which owns the estate valued at Sh20 billion.

He and his sibling, Gitahi Gethenji have apparently been fighting over the control of the high-end estate.

According to a local daily, the ex legislator has been taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road for questioning.

On Tuesday, Justice Maureen Odero postponed the hearing of a suit until November 14.

Julius Chacha Mabanga, the director of KVWGM1 in a suit E229 of 2019 on July 26, 2019, complained that Kihingo residents held an illegal meeting on April 13, 2019 to elect new directors.

But Kihingo residents denied recognizing Mr Chacha as a director of the company.

Ndung’u’s brother Gitahi, on August 6, 2019, complained to the Registrar of Companies that he was not present at the alleged board meeting on November 21, 2018, during which Chacha was appointed director.

Minutes submitted to the Registrar state otherwise.

Ndungu on his part filed the notice that Chacha had been appointed as a director through E-Citizen on November 21 at 3.04 pm. According to the minutes, however, the board meeting did not end until 4.45 pm.

The company secretary said to have been present during the board meeting was Charles Njenga.

Njenga denied ever being present during the said meeting.

“My purported signature thereon is a forgery for which I shall make a formal report to the police for investigations,” Njenga wrote.

Due to the inconsistencies in Chacha’s appointment, the Registrar delisted him as a director of KVWGM1 on August 23, 2019.

