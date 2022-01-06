Former Tetu MP Ndung’u Gethenji Acquitted of Creating Disturbance Charges

A Nairobi court has acquitted former Tetu MP Ndung’u Gethenji of charges of creating disturbance at the Kihingo village.

Chief magistrate Martha Mutuku, on Thursday acquitted Gethenji alongside six others.

Mutuku noted that the prosecution did not establish a prima facie case against the accused persons hence the acquittal.

It was also noted that the former lawmaker was not at the scene of incident at the time of the said matter.

“From the evidence before the court, the case was brought in court on the backdrop of animosity and massive grudges between Gethenji and the other party,” Mutuku said.

The court also noted that the charges against the accused were trumped up. The presiding magistrate also stated that the accused persons were not arrested at the scene of incident.

Frankline Mutegi was also acquitted of assault against lawyer George Wajakoya and his client Kisorkumar Dhanji Varsani.

The court heard that on July 2, 2019, Gethenji created a disturbance by interfering and stopping renovations of a house belonging to Varsani at Kihingo Village in Kitisuru, Nairobi.

