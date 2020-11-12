Former Tetu MP Ndung’u Gethenji Accused Of Creating Disturbance At Upmarket Kihingo Village

Former Tetu MP Ndung’u Gethenji has been charged with causing disturbance at the family owned upmarket Kihingo Village in Kitisuru.

Appearing before magistrate Bernard Ochoi, the former legislator, Josiah Otimu, Godfrey Ochieng’, Kennedy Asewe and Ouma Ogonji entered a not guilty plea.

There is said to have been a scuffle after the parties involved failed to reach an out of court settlement.

Last week, Gethenji lost control of the upmarket estate following a prolonged court battle.

The former MP and his co-accused are said to have broken a door leading to a server room.

They are also accused of chasing away Wells Fargo security guards manning the estate on October 16, 2019.

The complainant, Gitahi Gethenji (Ndung’u’s brother) is said to have contemplated withdrawing the case but later abandoned the plan prompting the DPP to prosecute the case.

The suspects have been released on Sh10,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on November 25 when a pretrial date will be set.

In 2019, Gethenji was picked up by flying squad officers after he allegedly forged board minutes of Kihingo Estate.

The ex lawmaker is the majority shareholder of Kihingo Village (Waridi Gardens) Limited and Kihingo Village (Waridi) Management One Limited (KVWGM1), which owns the estate valued at Sh20 billion.

