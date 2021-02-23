in NEWS

Ndung’u Gethenji’s Assault Case Postponed As Lawyer Tells Court Ex-MP Hospitalized

Former Tetu MP Ndung'u Gethenji In Court. [Courtesy]

The assault case against ex-Tetu MP Ndung’u Gethenji has been postponed after his lawyer told the court that he was sick.

“Your honour I will be seeking an adjournment since I learned this morning that my client is sick and in a hospital bed,” Lawyer Ishmael Nyaribo told the court on Tuesday.

