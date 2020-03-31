in NEWS

Retired Catholic Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki Passes On

His Grace Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki has died, His Eminence John Cardinal Njue announced on Tuesday.

Nzeki died on Monday night at the age of 88 in Nairobi.

“Let us pray for the repose of his soul,” Njue said in a Facebook post.

Born on December 25, 1931, in Mwala Machakos, the retired archbishop joined Kiserian Seminary soon after completing his primary school education.

In 1961, then a priest, the deceased served under then-Archbishop JJ McCarthy of the Nairobi Diocese.

8 years later, Nzeki was ordained as a bishop and served the Machakos and Nakuru dioceses in the same capacity.

In 1996, he was appointed as Coadjutor Archbishop of Nairobi in as an assistant to then-Cardinal Maurice Michael Otunga.

The retired Archbishop of the Roman Catholic succeeded Cardinal Otunga as the archbishop of Nairobi on April 21, 1997.

Some 10 years later, Nzeki was retired by Pope Benedict XVI at the age of 75.

He was replaced by Cardinal John Njue.

