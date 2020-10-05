Ndindi Nyoro Denies Being Summoned By Police Over Murang’a Chaos

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has denied involvement in the chaos that rocked Kenol town, Murang’a County on Sunday.

The legislator who is wanted for allegedly instigating the fight between two rival groups also dismissed claims that the brawling was stage-managed.

Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege who is also accused of having financed one of the groups, said the Tanga tanga team could have staged the chaos.

“I hear several people mentioned my name, you are bringing visitors to insult leaders in Muranga, there were only two leaders from Muranga at that event, they probably state-managed it,” she told Inooro Tv.

Read: MPs Ndindi Nyoro, Alice Wahome Summoned By DCI Over Kenol Chaos

“I would not be surprised to hear that the tear gas they say was thrown into the church was done by themselves.”

Nyoro asked the lawmakers behind the skirmishes to apologize to the families of the two people caught in the crossfire.

Further, he refuted claims that he has been summoned by the police over the chaos that has been condemned by pro-handshake MPs.

On Sunday, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai ordered the immediate arrest of Kiharu MP and Alice Wahome (Kandara) for allegedly mobilizing goons to cause mayhem at Kenol.

Read Also: NTSA Summons Neo Kenya Mpya And Joy Kenya Bus Officials Over Kenol Chaos

In a statement, Mutyambai directed that the motor vehicles which were hired to ferry goons be tracked and detained to assist in investigations.

Officials of the buses belonging to Joy Kenya and Neo Kenya which ply Thika-Nairobi route have since been asked to appear before the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to provide insight into yesterday’s goings-on.

Nyoro and Kamande are yet to surrender to the police.

