Drama as Ndindi Nyoro Accuses Wajir Woman Rep Gedi of Distributing Money in Parliament

The debate on Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 came to a halt once again on Wednesday.

This was after Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi was accused by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro of distributing money in the House.

Nyoro who rose on a point of order fingered Gedi for handing out Sh100,000 to members in a bid to sway them.

The County MP on her part denied the allegations saying she was giving members sweets.

“Sugar levels have gone down,” the Woman Rep defended herself.

Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga told off Ndindi, an ally of deputy President William Ruto, saying his claims were unsubstantiated.

An irate Wanga stated that the remarks made by Kiharu MP were reckless.

In response, Ndindi declined to withdraw the remarks and instead claimed the monies in question were proceeds from the Kemsa saga that cost the taxpayer billions.

“We have evidence that Gedi was distributing Sh100,000 and Sh200,000 from Kemsa,” said Ndindi, adding that he would not be intimidated by “hecklers and COVID billionaires”.

As a result, members loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga started chanting “Ndindi must go”.

Ndindi who was found guilty of misleading the House was ordered out of the House for two sessions. He was in violation of Standing Order 107.

Gedi on the other hand was asked to leave the precincts of Parliament for a day over disorderly conduct and distributing food in the August House.

The debate continues.

