Ndichu Twins Saga: M-Pesa Transactions, CCTV Footage Retrieved as new Team Takes Over Case

Ndichu twins saga
Lawyer Philip Murgor and his nieces Stephanie Murgor and Cheryl Murgor (Image/Courtesy)

A new team of detectives has taken over the case detailing the twin brothers, Eddie and Paul Ndichu following an altercation with two women at the Emara Ole Sereni Hotel.

Following a CCTV footage released yesterday that captured the incident, a team of detectives have reportedly been assigned the task with M-Pesa transactions between the two brothers and one other victim, Samuel, whose car was captured being damaged.

So far, the girls involved in the saga have recorded their statements at Langata Police Station and P3 forms given in regards to the same.

The vehicle that was captured being vandalized in the video has also been inspected and the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) directed the relevant authorities to identify if the twin brothers were armed at the time of the incident.

Authorities are also expected to determine if they are licensed firearm holders.

Through their lawyer Philip Murgor, the complainants stated that they expect an expedited probe into the matter and justice served.

“We were with the police for further statements who have handled us professionally as complainants and the new witness was also issued with a P3 to be filled out by a police doctor. We look forward to the course of justice by the charging of the suspect as soon as possible,” Murgor told journalists.

The incident dates back to October 17, 2021, where the Ndichu brothers were accused of assaulting two women who reportedly turned down their sexual advances during a night out.

“Yesterday my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down. They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives. My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie,” one of the victims said.

The case gained public outrage forcing the twins to step down from their roles at their new startup, Wapi Pay. They also lost millions of funding after an investor pulled out following the saga.

