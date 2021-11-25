Ndichu Twins Deny Offering to Settle Matter with Murgor Sisters out of Court, Want them Arrested

Techies Paul and Eddie Ndichu want the Murgor sisters arrested for assaulting and causing harm to Munira on October 17 at Ole Sereni Hotel.

Through their lawyer Edwin Sifuna, the twins have denied offering to settle the matter out of court with Cheryl and Stephanie Murgor.

“Contrary to what the Murgor Sisters are claiming, our clients have made no offers at all to settle this matter because they firmly believe in due process,” said Sifuna.

He added, “As such our position remains that we want to meet these extortionists in court. We will not negotiate with criminals.”

Read: Murgor Sisters Reject Out of Court Settlement Offer from Ndichu Twins

Further, the twins have accused the sisters of trying to intimidate DPP Noordin Haji and DCIO Lang’ata through their “old networks”.

“The Murgor Sisters must be reminded that the ODPP is an independent office not subject to direction or control of anyone, including famous uncles,” continued Sifuna.

The sisters, Sifuna alleged, are trying to pressure the DPP into charging the twins in a “matter they are innocent”.

Earlier today, the Murgor sisters claimed to have received offers for an out of court settlement from the brothers, through three different lawyers, including one who is an MP.

Read Also: The Ndichus Claim they were Attempting to Neutralize Confrontation During Weekend Scuffle

“We politely rejected all the overtures, and indicated that it was in the public interest that the case proceeds to court,” they said through their lawyer and uncle, Philip Murgor.

During the media briefing, the sisters alleged concerted efforts aimed at pressurizing them into withdrawing the case.

“We take the new developments as a crude attempt by sections of the police toforce our clients to withdraw or compromise their complaints against the Ndichu brothers,” they said.

Mr Murgor said a letter has since been submitted to the DPP asking to have “unfolding shenanigans” brought to an end and the brother charged appropriately.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...