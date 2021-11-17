Ndichu Brothers to Be Charged with Assault, Malicious Property Damage on Thursday

Twin brothers Paul and Eddie Ndichu are expected in court on Thursday, a directive by the Office of Directorate of Public Prosecution has said. The duo will be charged with assault and malicious property damage.

The brothers are jointly accused of assaulting sisters Stephanie, 24, and Cheryl Murgor, 22 at the Emara Ole Sereni Hotel on October 17.

The lawyer handling the case on behalf of the twins, Edwin Sifuna has already been notified to present them in Court on Thursday.

“They are out on bond but the lawyer has been informed to present them in court for plea taking of assault and malicious property damage,” said one of the officers aware of the matter.

Following wide social media uproar over the incident which was captured on CCTV, the Ndichu brothers were questioned before they recorded statements under file. The file was then forwarded to the ODPP with the charge recommendations.

Their lawyer Edwin Sifuna did not respond to our calls.

The two sisters also held a presser with their lawyer and uncle Philip Murgor before recording their statements with the Langata DCI offices.

A third party who was in the company of the twin brothers also recorded a statement. Police collected evidence including M-pesa transactions between the Ndichu brothers and an man whose car was damaged during the scuffle.

The vehicle that was captured being vandalized in the video has also been inspected and the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) directed the relevant authorities to identify if the twin brothers were armed at the time of the incident.

The Ndichu brothers were accused of assaulting two women who reportedly turned down their sexual advances during a night out.

“Yesterday my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down. They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives. My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie,” one of the victims said at the time.

The case gained public outrage forcing the twins to step down from their roles at their new startup, Wapi Pay. They also lost millions of funding after an investor pulled out following the saga.

