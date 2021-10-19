Ndichu Brothers Step Down from Wapi Pay, Fintechs Association Roles Pending Investigations

The Board of Directors for Wapi Pay have announced that twin brothers, Eddie and Paul Ndichu are stepping down from their roles pending investigations into an altercation involving the two at a city hotel.

Eddie has been serving the Fintech company as the CEO while his brother Paul, who was listed as a co-founder, was serving as the Executive Director. According to a statement from the board, the CEO position will be taken over by Elizabeth Kariuki, who will serve on interim.

“The Board commits to conclude this matter within the next 30 working days,” read the statement.

The two brothers have been accused of assaulting two women at the high-end Nairobi restaurant for turning down their sexual advances over the weekend. The incident which was caught on video, has been doing rounds on social media.

The announcement comes just a few hours after the Board of Association of Fintechs announced that Eddie had stepped down from his role in the board.

“On the 19th of October the Board convened a special meeting during which Mr. Ndichu stepped down as a board member pending formal investigations into the matter,” the statement read

“The Board takes this opportunity to state that it regrets the current circumstances and does not in any way condone gender-based violence or violence of any kind,” the statement further read.

Earlier this morning, Wapi Pay released a statement denying the allegations that the brothers assaulted the two women. According to the statement, the two were apparently trying to “neutralize” a situation, and defend themselves.

“To be clear Paul and Eddie got involved in an attempt to neutralize a confrontation between two women and to defend themselves from certain aggressors,” the company said.

The statement irked more citizens, adding even more wood to the fire.

Eddie has also taken to his social media platforms to issue a personal statement, saying he is taking time off to reflect on the matter.

“For now, I have taken some time off to reflect on this embarrassing and unfortunate situation and will cooperate with all stakeholders to ensure a speedy conclusion of the matter,” he said.

