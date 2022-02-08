Ndichu Brothers Assault Case Postponed After Duo Failed to Appear in Court

The assault case involving Paul and Eddie Ndichu has been pushed to March 9, 2022. This was after the duo failed to appear in court for the plea taking.

The two were expected to appear at Kibera Law Courts to take a plea. Through their lawyer, however, it was determined that one was out of town and the other was said to be unwell.

They will thus take a plea on March 9, 2022.

Earlier, there was a new twist in the case after the Directorate Public Prosecution (DPP) ordered the prosecution of the two Murgor Sisters.

The two sisters, Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor are to be charged with fighting in public and assault.

Read: Assault Case Involving Ndichu Brothers, Murgor Sisters Takes New Twist

The assault case dates back to last year when a viral CCTV footage captured the two brothers in an altercation with the sisters and another third party.

The brothers are jointly accused of assaulting sisters Stephanie, 24, and Cheryl Murgor, 22 at the Emara Ole Sereni Hotel on October 17.

A third party who was in the company of the twin brothers also recorded a statement. Police collected evidence including M-Pesa transactions between the Ndichu brothers and a man whose car was damaged during the scuffle. Detectives also inspected the vehicle that was captured being vandalized in the video and the two brothers questioned whether they were armed at the time of the incident. Read Also: Ndichu Brothers Step Down from Wapi Pay, Fintechs Association Roles Pending Investigations The Ndichu brothers were accused of assaulting the two women who reportedly turned down their sexual advances during a night out. “Yesterday my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down. They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives. My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie,” one of the victims said at the time. The case gained public outrage forcing the twins to step down from their roles at their new startup, Wapi Pay. They also lost millions of funding after an investor pulled out following the saga. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...