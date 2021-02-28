Ndhiwa Woman Allegedly Beheads Son For Refusing To Suckle

Police in Ndhiwa sub-county are investigating an incident where a woman allegedly beheaded her one-year-old son for refusing to suckle.

According to the police, the 23-year-old mother beheaded her son Briton Ochieng’ at Ng’ope village, Konyango Sub-Location, North Kabuoch Location on Saturday night.

The child was experiencing some discomfort when the mother decided to breastfeed him, but he refused. The mother then left him on a chair and then went to pick a machete.

She threw the son on the floor, and slit his throat mercilessly. Neighbours who rushed to the scene found the son already dead and tied the mother’s hands ready to lynch her.

She was however rescued by the area Assistant Chief Gabriel Nyatame and handed over to the police.

“I rushed to the scene and found the child had been beheaded. Residents had tied her (mother) hands with a sisal rope,” Nyatame said.

Read: Court Dismisses Lawyer Assa Nyakundi’s Application Blocking Murder Charge

He said the woman admitted that she had beheaded her son when he refused to suckle.

“We do not know the main reason why the woman killed her son. However, she is saying she killed him because she tried several times to breastfeed the baby, but he declined,” Nyatame added.

The woman was detained at Ndhiwa Police Station awaiting to be arraigned on Monday.

“The incident is unfortunate. We are interrogating the woman so that she can be arraigned on Monday,” said Ndhiwa Sub-county Police Commander Robert Aboki.

The infant’s body was moved to the Manyatta Nursing Home mortuary at Kobodo trading center.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu