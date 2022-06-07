Ndaragwa MCA Aspirant Martha Wangari Charged For Defrauding Man of Sh840,000 in Fake US Trip Saga

An aspirant for Member County Assembly (MCA) seat in Nyandarua has been charged with acquiring money under false pretenses after allegedly defrauding an elderly man of Sh840,000 by offering to let his relatives and friends attend an international conference in the United States.

Martha Wangari Kamau was charged at the Kibera law courts with collecting the money from Harrison Mungai, 85, on several dates between February 22 and April 22, 2022, with the intent to deceive, in violation of section 313 of the penal code.

She is accused of accepting the money falsely claiming that she could help the complainant’s relatives and friends attend the conference, a fact she knew to be false.

Ms Kamau, who is running for MCA Ndaragwa ward, is reported to have met Mr Mungai and his grandson in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

She stated she had been asked to arrange for a dozen people to attend a conference in the United States and instructed them to bring cash.

The accused then is said to have requested them to raise Sh140, 000 each to help fund their trip to the United States for the one-month conference, which would take place between April 1 and 30.

The sum was for a month’s worth of lodging, food, and drinks, with the complainants being responsible for their own air tickets.

Mr Mungai informed his relatives and friends about Ms Kamau’s offer. They quickly sent him their contributions which he then transferred to Ms Kamau via MPesa on various days and in various sums.

Appearing before resident magistrate Jackline Onjwang, the defendant entered a not guilty plea and was released on a Sh500,000 bond and a Sh300,000 alternative cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on June 21 for a pre-trial and setting of hearing dates.

