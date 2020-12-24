NCIC Warns Politicians Against Breaking Rules In Upcoming Mini-polls

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has warned politicians against breaking the rules during the upcoming by-elections.

Speaking on Wednesday, commission chairman Paul Kobia said they have learned valuable lessons from the recently concluded Msambweni mini-poll which was “marred with obscenities”.

“The Msambweni by-election is still very fresh on our minds. We analysed every detail of it and we will use lessons learnt during by-elections in Matungu, Kabuchai, Nairobi and Machakos,” he said.

He vowed to punish leaders who threaten peaceful co-existence between Kenyan tribes while hunting for votes.

“We have always been told that we are a dog that cannot bite. I want to assure Kenyans that we will not just be summoning those who will go against the law, we will be taking action against them as well,” he stated.

Kobia urged politicians to exercise restraint while campaigning for their preferred candidate.

“Politicians must hunt for votes within the law. We will not spare anyone,” he said.

Nairobians will head to the polls on February 18, 2021 when they vote for Mike replacement.

The campaigns will kick off on January 18, 2021 and end on February 15, 2021.

Matungu by-election has been slated for March 4, 2021 following the death of MP Justus Murunga.

Earlier on in the week, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna appeared before the commission over lewd comments made in Msambweni.

