NCIC Summons Senator Malala Over Inciting Utterances Ahead of Bukhungu Rally

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala to answer to incitement charges.

In videos making rounds online, the legislator was captured making utterances meant to incite the public and cause violence ahead of the planned Azimio la Umoja tour in Bukhungu Stadium.

Malala had called off the meeting slated for Friday while urging the organizers of the event to seek his permission as the region is his “bedroom.”

“I have heard you (Mudavadi) saying that you will not attend the meeting. You all know that Kakamega is my territory. I want to tell the organizers of the said meeting that they must seek Mudavadi’s permission or else their meeting will not happen. But because Mudavadi has not given me a nod to allow them to convene their forum, I have officially called it off and no such meeting will happen at the Bukhungu Stadium on the 31st of December,” said Malala.

Malala’s sentiments elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans who were calling on relevant authorities to arrest him for inciting violence.

For instance, Francis Atwoli, who is one of the organizers for the event castigated Malala, calling him a junior politician who had no capacity to speak on behalf of the Luhya people.

You are a junior Senator who has neither the capacity to speak on behalf of the Luhya community nor the ability to call on and off such a meeting. The Bukhungu II meeting brings together ALL progressive leaders and locals from the 5 counties in the region,” tweeted Atwoli.

