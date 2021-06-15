NCIC Reveals Plans to Block Politicians Notorious for Hate Speech from Getting Visas

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has revealed plans to block politicians notorious for hate speech from traveling out of the country.

NCIC Chairman Dr Samuel Kobia said on Tuesday that he is in talks with at least 15 envoys to deny the politicians visas as part of efforts to curb the vice in the country.

He was speaking during the launch of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Strategic Plan (2020-2024) at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi.

“If we don’t give them visas, then they will behave. More so, those who incite violence should not be allowed to go to Europe or North America.. this will ensure that they stop behaving the way they do,” he said.

According to Dr Kobia, most politicians are keen on protecting their reputation hence such punitive measures will help the country deal with hate mongers.

“.. some pleaded saying they hope their name won’t be in the list of shame. This has made hate speech go down. These politicians don’t want their friends to know that they are on the list,” he said while referring to a list of shame the commission released in February this year.

The commission, Dr Kobia noted, is working on a plan that will be unveiled ahead of the 2022 General Election.

With the plan, the commission is optimistic that the elections will be peaceful, unlike past polls.

Last month, NCIC raised concerns about the increased cases of hate speech, incitement and political intolerance ahead of the 2022 polls.

Speaking at the same event, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju said there is a need to curb violence that has become synonymous with Kenya’s elections

“Every five years, this country gets into madness and the country disappears while the tribes emerge which sometimes leads to death like in 2007, 2017 so really there is a madness which engulfs Kenya every five years,” he said.

“It is about elections but more. We have this madness every five years. Kenyans have the fear of exclusion in that if their tribe doesn’t get a seat at the table, they are done,” he said.

