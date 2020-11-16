NCIC Commissioner Wambui Nyutu Gifts Parents Cars To Celebrate Birthday

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) commissioner Wambui Nyutu over the weekend gifted her father and mother a car each to celebrate their birthday.

In a Facebook post, Ms Nyutu revealed that her father turned 60 on Sunday, November 15 while her mother turned 57 on Wednesday, November 11.

“Parents sacrifice alot so we get a comfortable life. We can never afford to ignore that fact when we finally start affording to fend for ourselves. We must always give back when it’s time. Happy birthday to my two wonderful parents. May God grant you a long life,” she posted on her social media accounts.

Ms Nyutu was appointed as a board member to the NCIC on October 22. 2019 alongside Samuel Kona, former Rangwe MP Phillip Okundi, former Madera East MP Abdulaziz Ali Farah, former Nairobi Finance CEC Danvas Makori, Fatuma Tabwara, former Vihiga Woman Rep Dorcas Kedogo.

Reverend Samuel Kobia was appointed as the chairman.

Prior to her appointment, Wambui Nyutu served as a Director of the National Irrigation Board (NIB).

She studied law at the University of Nairobi and was among the recipients of the 2018 head of state commendations after President Kenyatta conferred her with the honour of The Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya.

She is a Certified Professional Mediator from Mediation Training Institute East Africa and holds an Arbitration and ADR certification.

She is the founder and policy maker of Tuinuke Initiative, a youth-led organization concerned with the economic, political and social issues affecting the youth of Kenya. In 2015, she also served in the Kenya University Students Organisation as Legal Secretary and at Students Organisation of Nairobi University as a special delegate.

