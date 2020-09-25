NCBA Bank Customers Express Frustrations On Social Media Over Intermittent Services

NCBA bank has been trending on social media for the better part of the week with disgruntled customers sharing their frustrations accessing their services.

Some users have reported inability to access the bank’s online portal while others have decried their lack of customer service. Frustrated customers seem unable to get help and this has resulted in a few not so friendly tweets.

NCBA had apparently alerted its Customers of a System integration that has led to intermittent services in some of their channels. However, the bank promised its customers that the systems would be working well by Monday, only for the problems to persist until today.

They then issued another statement on social media after many customers started complaining.

One user by the name Real @Whiskey_Mayhem tweeted:

“@NCBABankKenya Has brought so many tears to many people in the last 2-3 weeks. Most of my software subscriptions I paid through the prepaid card. Most of them are canceled now! I have to look for a card from another bank now! Stop sending me your useless SMSes all the time!”

Dennis Ochieng @OchiengKOpiyo tweeted:

“In your initial communication, it was to be completed by Monday. Today is Friday and none of your customer care staff are telling us the timelines. Who wants to travel to a banking hall to complete one transaction?”

Kui Karingithi @KuiKaringithi also tweeted:

“Ngai @NCBABankKenya one minute I’ve transacted the next I’m standing in a butchery with packed meat that I can’t pay for…This is it! Jamani 3 issues in one week.”

Wayua Muli @MizMuli also tweeted:

“I have seen a lot of terrible customer care and experience in my life, but nothing compares to the particular hell @NCBABankKenya has put all its customers through this week. Grrrr! Even @KenyaPower_Care

can’t beat this.”

NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora responded to Muli saying, “Dear @MizMuli I never thought I would say this, but Technology is a bi***! It has dictated our customer service this week. But the people you have believed in are there and @NCBABankKenya will deliver once this technology problem is resolved. Wish I did not have to say that.”

The bank issued an apology but from the rants on social media, it is apparent that the problems are still persisting.

