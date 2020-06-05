NCBA Bank To Close 14 Branches Following Approval By CBK

The NCBA Bank has announced plans to close 14 branches countrywide, most of which were operated under the CBA and NIC banks banners before merger.

In a public notice, the bank says it has received a nod from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK). Some of the affected branches have been closed since April 1.

“The Central Bank of Kenya has approved an application by NCBA Bank Kenya PLC (NCBA) to merge and close its 14 branches. 7 of the affected branches had been temporarily closed since April 1st 2020 as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Bank said in a statement.

In a message to its customers, NCBA said its intention was to merge operations into one branch per site while ceasing operations in the other one with effect from July 4, 2020.

In place of the closed branches, the bank intends to open 15 other branches countrywide in a bid to expand its footing, though the plan is still under review.

“Since the merger we have been looking at our branch network and had plans to open 15 new ones across the country as part of increasing our footprint across the country, this plan is currently under review in light of COVID-19 but we remain optimistic that once the economy begins to recover we will roll out this growth strategy,” said the bank.

Affected accounts in the closed branches will be mapped to the nearest branch.

Some of the branches that will be closed include former NIC branch at Village Market, ex-CBA branch at Sttlers Stores Building in Nanyuki, ex-NIC branch at Thika Arcade, former NIC branch at Zion Mall Eldoret among others.

Below is the full list of branches to be closed and their receiving outlets.

Staffers of the affected branches will be redeployed to other branches, the management has said.

