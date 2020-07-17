in BUSINESS, NEWS

NCBA Bank Accused Of Demanding Ksh3,000 Account Statement, Ksh2,000 To Close An Account

199 Views

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

A Kenyan using Twitter account @CarolmNyaga has accused the NCBA Bank of trying to defraud her, by asking her for Ksh3,000 to process a statement for her savings bank account she opened six years ago. The amount is charged per page, hence it could be more in case the statement is more than one page.

According to the user, Carol Nyaga, the amount was too much and unjustifiable, hence she opted to close the account, for good.

“I was gearing up for a fantastic day, then I called @NCBABankKenya for a historical statement 4 a savings acc I opened 6 years ago, and they tell me it’ll cost KES 3,000 PER PAGE! Anyway, took a detour & now heading to close that acc immediately (sic),” she wrote on Twitter.

However, the bank demanded that she pays Ksh2,000 to reactivate the account, since she had not used it in the last six months.

“It gets worse. I have to pay 2k to reactivate the acc before I close it coz I haven’t withdrawn from it in the last 6 months,” adds Carol.

In response, the bank asked for her account details to review the issue.

Under normal circumstances, a savings account can go for months without any activity, without becoming dormant.

Also, banks and other financial institutions rarely charge for a statement, since it is catered for by the service fees or maintenance fees.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

indo solutions, tanzania

Tanzania Authorities Threaten To Deregister Opposition Party Over Criticism On World Bank Loan

389 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed As Total Rises To 12,062