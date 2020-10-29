NCBA Announces Vacancy For IT Head Following Hacking Incident

NCBA Bank is seeking to recruit an IT director following recent technical challenges with the bank’s system migration. Over the past few weeks, the bank has had received numerous complaints from a number of disgruntled customers who have had trouble accessing services.

This week, NCBA’s mobile banking app was reported to have been hacked resulting in the loss of Sh24 million.

The bank has advertised for the position of the group head of Information Technology, who will be at the job grade of deputy director. This means they will serve under the bank’s group director for technology and operations, Geoffrey Githinji.

The appointee’s role will include IT strategy, governance, security and business security.

“Key responsibilities include use of domain knowledge and experience to define sufficient resilience for network, hardware, applications together with the accompanying disaster recovery plans,” NCBA said in the advertisement.

NCBA Bank faced system migration challenges following the merger between NIC Group and CBA group.

The technical hitch arose when the bank upgraded its systems to enable them bring all customers under a single platform.

NCBA Managing Director John Gachora said that the migration was a success and operations were seamless at first.

“We were done by Monday morning and everything worked well. But during the week even though you were hearing complaints, those people who went to branches were served well. The issues we used to have at branches service also went away,” he said.

According to the MD, services offered by third parties had a negative impact on their internet and mobile platforms.

“Mobile banking, internet banking goes through many other jumps to actually go through the core banking system. When we were saying it is technology we did not mean it is the core banking, but those other peripheral systems which have become what defines customer service today that is mobile banking internet banking,” Mr Gachora said.

Two JKUAT students, Antony Ngige and Ann Nyoike were this week charged with hacking the banks Mobile app and stealing Sh24 million.They were also accused of attempting to defraud the bank of Sh107 million.

