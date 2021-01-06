NCA To Demolish Defective Buildings If Proposed Law Sails Through

The National Construction Authority (NCA) will have the leeway to demolish defective buildings if new bill sails through to become law.

The bill, which is an amendment of the National Construction Authority Act 2011 will empower the NCA board to investigate defective buildings, hold an engineer, architect or quantity surveyor accountable for collapsed buildings and refer them for a criminal trial.

“The National Construction Authority Act is amended by inserting the following new section…the board may institute an inquiry into defects in a building to establish the cause of the defects on its own initiative or upon receipt of a complaint addressed to the board in writing made by or on behalf of any person alleging defects in a building approved by a registered person,” the proposed law states.

Read: Gov’t Ordered To Pay Marble Arch Hotel Owner Ksh859 Million For Demolished Spring Valley Home

Currently, NCA has no such powers, and can only stop the construction of a building deemed defective.

The Authority will also hold investigative powers if the bill sails through, referring those culpable for prosecution.

In its investigation report, NCA will propose action against those found liable in accordance with the Act, and submit a copy of the report to the respective regulators of the relevant professionals or criminal investigation agencies for further remedial action.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu