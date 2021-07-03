Sameer Group Chairman Naushad Merali is Dead

Business mogul Naushad Merali is dead, family has confirmed.

Merali passed on in Nairobi at the age of 70.

He was the founder of Kencell (now Airtel) and the chairman of Sameer Group.

Sameer Group is a conglomerate in Kenya – with a regional presence in East Africa – with interests in agriculture and agribusiness, trading and commerce, construction and engineering, commercial and leasing, EPZs, energy and real estate.

Read: Sameer Africa Revives Tyre Business

Shia Ithna Ashri Jamaat secretariat in a statement said the industrialist will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 3.

“It is the family’s request that Covid protocols be adhered to firmly hence, only immediate members of the family and those assisting with the burial proceedings to attend. The family thanks you for honouring this request,” it said.

A memorial, the secretariat said, will be held at a later date.

In 2015, Forbes ranked Merali as the 48th richest man in Africa.

At the time, he was worth at least $370 million.

He leaves behind a wife, Zarin Merali and children.

Here are some messages of condolence:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Naushad Merali. A renowned and distinguished international entrepreneur, industrialist, and philanthropist. Our prayers are with Zarin, Yasmin and Sameer Merali,” ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi tweeted.

“We are very sad to hear of the passing on of Naushad Merali this morning. Our thoughts are with Sameer Merali and the rest of the Family. May he rest in peace,” Group Chief Technology Innovation Officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Kenya said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu