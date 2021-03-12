Nationwide Curfew Extended For Another 60 Days

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday extended the dawn to dusk curfew for a further 60 days.

The nationwide curfew runs from 4 am until 10 pm.

Addressing the nation from State House, the head of state exempted essential workers from the curfew.

Manufacturing companies will be allowed to run the night shift, he said.

In January, Uhuru extended the curfew by three months in a bid to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read: Uhuru Extends Curfew Ahead Of Resumption Of School Activities

The president noted that the positivity rate has shot to 13 percent from 2% in January.

He also stated that while many businesses were nearly paralyzed by the pandemic, the economy is likely to recover in time.

“The pandemic afflicted and wounded many businesses to the point of collapse, while some are in the mode of recovery many also remained unbowed,” he said.

“Further projections indicate that in spite of the COVID plunge our economy is likely to bounce back and grow by approximately 7% in the year 2021.”

The president encouraged continued civic responsibility and adherence to container measures such as washing of hands and social distancing in public places.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu