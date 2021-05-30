Nationwide Curfew Extended By Another 60 Days

The Nationwide curfew running from 10 PM till 4 AM has been extended by another 60 days thus will be in place until July 27, 2021.

In a gazette notice dated May 28, 2021, the government stated that the existing curfew will remain in place in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“This Order shall apply during the hours of darkness between ten o’clock in the evening and four o’clock in the morning with effect from the 28 of May, 2021 and shall remain in effect for a period of sixty days thereof,” the Gazette notice dated May 28 read.

Further, the State has maintained that all restrictions regarding public gatherings and movements of either people or groups of people are ideally in place. Only those with relevant documents will be allowed to move during the curfew hours.

Thus, the order requires that only those permitted, in writing, by a police officer in charge of the police in a county or a police officer in charge of the police in a division or sub-county shall be given a pass.

