National Water Harvesting Authority CEO Geoffrey Sang Still Held By DCI Over Ksh231 Million Dam Scandal

National Water Harvesting Authority CEO Geoffrey Sang was earlier today arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over alleged involvement in a Ksh231 million dam scandal.

Kahawa Tungu learns that Sang was arrested over a suspected dam construction scandal by detectives from Serious Crime unit of the DCI.

The detectives from DCI headquarters raided his office Friday morning and collected a number of documents from his office at the National Water Plaza, Dunga road Industrial Area.

The Chairman of the Authority Erick Okeyo confirmed that detectives visited their offices but was not aware of the details.

“Detectives visited our offices but I have not been briefed about the allegations. I am only one month old at the Authority,” Okeyo said.

It is likely that Sang could spend the weekend in custody or be released on police bond.

