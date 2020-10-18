National Quality Control Laboratory Board Disbanded Over Strained Relationship With CS Kagwe

President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired the whole National Quality Control Laboratory (NQCL) board over strained relationship with Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

In a gazette notice on Friday, President Kenyatta sent packing the board which has been in a protracted battle with Kagwe since last year over staff transfers in the ministry.

Among those fired include William Mwatu, John Sitienei, Irene Kamanja, Georgina Muchai, Lilian Balusi, Hellen Okioma, Paul Mutua, Simon Muigai and Edith Wakori.

The team of nine has severally been accused of corruption and coverups, allegations that have roped in the CEO Ezekiel Chepkwony and his deputy Pius Wanjala.

At one time, the CS tried to ‘clean’ the ministry by transferring officers perceived to have held hostage the Ministry of Health. However, some refused the transfers, leading Kagwe to express frustrations by ‘powerful’ individuals.

“This place (Ministry of Health) has got its fair share of criminals. Like any other market place, there are a few mad cases in here. The officers that we transferred were not necessarily criminals. That is normal exercise,” said Kagwe.

Today, the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) held a crisis meeting amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, a day after the NQCL was shown the dorr.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu