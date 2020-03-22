Yesterday’s National Prayers Were Hypocritical – Nandi Governor Stephen Sang

Nandi governor Stephen Sang has accused national and religious leaders of holding hypocritical prayers at the State House yesterday.

In a tweet, Sang says that the prayers should have started with repentance from politicians from both the government and the opposition, starting with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy Dr William Ruto.

“The level of hypocrisy in yesterday’s #NationalPrayerDay at State House was sickening. It should have started with repentance especially by us in leadership (both government and opposition) led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto,” he wrote.

Sang also pointed fingers to religious leaders, who instead of calling the government to action at a time when the coronavirus (Covid-19) had brought the country a almost a standstill. He also said that the invited people were allied to a certain political divide.

“It was such a shame to see the very top church leadership direct praise instead of rebuke to us the politicians. It was unfortunate that political correctness was strictly observed even in prayers made.This kind of mockery in the name of National Prayers is likely to attract more wrath than good. The church leadership in Kenya today must also reflect and revert to their pure sense of calling. The unfortunate bad manners in politics must never find its way to church,” he added.

Yesterday March 21, the country held a National Prayer Day at the State House, with President Uhuru Kenyatta in attendance.

The masters of ceremony were Citam’s presiding Bishop David Oginde and Archbishop Anthony Muheria.

Also present was deputy president William Ruto, Opposition leader Raila Odinga, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi of Amani Coalition.

Others were National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Chief Justice David Maraga, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli among others.

