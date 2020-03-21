Here Is Today’s National Prayer Day Program At State House

Following the outbreak of Coronavirus, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared today, Saturday, March 21, 2020 as National Prayer Day with Kenyans expected to join from wherever they will be as a way to avoid public gatherings.

Currently, the country has 7 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 with other tests still being conducted and more people in isolation at Mbagathi Hospital.

The National Prayer program is to commence in the afternoon with religious leaders expected to preside over it and the agenda is seeking God’s forgiveness.

“Let us join hands together on Saturday. Let us pray for our country. Let us pray for our unity. Let us pray to see this pandemic resolved and let us pledge to love one another, to live in peace and harmony with each other and let us pray that the world will once again refocus itself on those things that are good, on those things that are virtuous, on those things that are peaceful,” President Uhuru said during a press conference earlier in the week.

According to the program, 26 religious leaders will be attending and able to foresee the program. However, the masters of the ceremony will be Bishop David Oginde (Christ is the Answer Ministries) and Archbishop Anthony Muheria (Archbishop of Nyeri/Kitu).

Here is the program:

11:55 AM -Call To Order

12:00 Noon-Introductions, Protocols

Hymn

1. Tunaomba uwepo wako uende nasi

Ewe Bwana wa majeshi utusikie

Kama huendi nasi, hatutaki kutoka hapa

Hatuwezi pekee yetu, enda nasi

Tutavua mapambo yetu

Na vitu vyote vya thamani kwetu

Mioyo yetu twaleta mbele zako

Tutakase na utembee nasi

2. Tu watu wa shingo ngumu tusamehe

Hatufai mbele zako, turehemu

Tusafishe ee Baba, tuonyeshe uso wako

Twahitaji neema yako, enda nasi

3. Tunaomba utuonyeshe njia zako

Kwa maana umetuita kwa jina

Twalilia Ee Bwana, utukufu na uso wako

Bila wewe tutashindwa, enda nasi

12:10 PM– Opening prayer from Archbishop Philip Anyolo

12:15 PM– Reading of Holy Writings.

1. Holy Quran: Ambassador Dr. Mohamed Mahat

2. Bishop Joshua K’Oyoo

(Holy Bible [2Chron. 7: 13-15])

12:18 PM-Sermonette from Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit

12:25 PM: Hymn

1. Chakutumaini sina, Ila damu yake Bwana

Sina wema wa kutosha, Dhambi zangu kuziosha

Kwake Yesu nasimama, Ndiye mwamba ni salama

Ndiye mwamba ni salama, Ndiye mwamba ni salama

2. Njia yangu iwe ndefu, Ye hunipa wokovu

Mawimbi yakinipiga, Nguvu ndizo nanga

(Chorus)

3. Nikiitwa hukumuni, Rohoni nina amani

Nikivikwa haki yake, Sina hofu mbele zake

(Chorus)

4. Damu yako na ahadi, Nategemea daima

Yote chini yakiisha, Mwokozi atanitosha

(Chorus)

12:28 PM: Intercessory Prayers Block One: Thanksgiving

Fr. Joseph Mutie and Rev. Connie Kivuti

1. For the beauty of our Nation, environment, wealth, etc. (Kiswahili – JM)

2. For the gift of our children, parents and resources (English – CK)

3. For the people who serve us in humility and silence (Kiswahili – JM)

4. For God’s protection from calamities, miseries (English – CK)

12:36: Hymn

1. Amazing grace how sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me.

I once was lost, but now I’m found

Was blind, but now I see

2. ‘Twas grace that taught my heart to fear

And grace my fears relieved

How precious did that grace appear

The hour I first believed

3. The Lord has promised good to me

His word my hope secures

He will my shield and portion be

As long as life endures

4. When we’ve been there ten thousand years

Bright shining as the sun

We’ve no less days to sing God’s praise

Than when we first begun

12:38 PM: Intercessory Prayers Block Two: Repentance and Forgiveness

Prof. Abdulatif Essajjee and Archbishop Timothy Ndambuki

5. For our Attitude of Intolerance with one another, Violence in our Society, Communities and in our families (English – TN).

6. For hatred in our hearts, and Promoting Negative Tribalism and Ethnicity (Kiswahili – EA)

7. For our Greed, Selfishness and acts of Corruption (English – TN)

8. For Neglecting of the Poor, Sick, Aged and Marginalized (Swahili – EA)

12:46 PM : Hymn

1. Uninyunyizie maji (Bwana) *2

Unioshe nitakase (kweli) Niwe mweupe kabisa *2

2. Mimi ni mwenye dhambi (Bwana) *2

Unioshe nitakase (kweli) Niwe mweupe kabisa *2

3. Natamani nije kwako (Bwana) *2

Unioshe nitakase (kweli) Niwe mweupe kabisa *2

4. Naingia nyumba yako (Bwana) *2

Unioshe nitakase (kweli) Niwe mweupe kabisa *2

5. Niuone uso wako (Bwana) *2

Unioshe nitakase (kweli) Niwe mweupe kabisa *2

6. Nifurahi milele (Bwana) *2

Unioshe nitakase (kweli) Niwe mweupe kabisa *2

12:48 PM: Reading of Holy Writings.

3. Sujata Kotamraju

Atharvana Vedas

4. Pastor Dr Alfred Marundu

Holy Bible [Philippians 4: 6 – 9]

12:52 PM: Sermonette

Archbishop Martin Kivuva

1:00 PM: Intercessory Prayers Block Three: Covic-19 Pandemic

Archbishop Philip Anyolo, Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit and Sheikh Hassan Ole Nado

9. For the Infected in Kenya and their Relatives (Swahili PA)

10. For those who have lost their lives over the whole world over COVID-19 (English – JS)

11. For Strength and Healing of fear due to the Pandemic – (Swahili – HN)

12. For other National Calamities and Challenges – (English – PA)

13. For those suffering Terminal illness such as Cancer, HIV/AIDs – (Swahili – JS)

14. For all Health Providers and Workers- Researchers – (English – HN)

1:09 PM: Hymn

1. When peace, like a river, attendeth my way,

When sorrows like sea billows roll;

Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say,

It is well, it is well with my soul.

It is well with my soul,

It is well, it is well with my soul.

2. Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come,

Let this blest assurance control,

That Christ hath regarded my helpless estate,

And hath shed His own blood for my soul.

3. My sin—oh, the bliss of this glorious thought!—

My sin, not in part but the whole,

Is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more,

Praise the Lord, praise the Lord, O my soul!

4. For me, be it Christ, be it Christ hence to live:

If Jordan above me shall roll,

No pang shall be mine, for in death as in life

Thou wilt whisper Thy peace to my soul.

5. But, Lord, ’tis for Thee, for Thy coming we wait,

The sky, not the grave, is our goal;

Oh, trump of the angel! Oh, voice of the Lord!

Blessed hope, blessed rest of my soul!

6. And Lord, haste the day when the faith shall be sight,

The clouds be rolled back as a scroll;

The trump shall resound, and the Lord shall descend,

Even so, it is well with my soul

1:15 PM: Intercessory Prayers Block Four: Aspirations

Ms Sujata Kotamraju, Rev Joseph Mutie, Rev Canon Chris Kinyanjui

15. For Resilience and Tolerance of all Kenyans, For Patience and Courage (English – SK)

16. For true Unity of Kenyans and Promotion of Harmony and Brotherhood- (Swahili – JM)

17. For all Healing of our Nation, overcoming Corona and Recovery for good health (English – CK)

18. For the Prosperity of our Nation for Promotion of Social and Economic Values (Swahili – JM)

1:24 PM: Hymn

1. Bwana Mungu nashangaa kabisa, Nikifikiri jinsi ulivyo,

Nyota, ngurumo, vitu vyote pia, Viumbavyo kwa uwezo wako.

Roho yangu na ikuimbie, Jinsi wewe ulivyo mkuu,

Roho yangu na ikuimbie, Jinsi wewe ulivyo mkuu.

2. Nikitembea pote duniani, Ndege huimba nawasikia,

Milima hupendeza macho sana, Upepo nao nafurahia.

3. Nikikumbuka vile wewe Mungu, Ulivyompeleka mwanao,

Afe azichukue dhambi zetu, Kuyatambua ni vigumu mno.

4. Yesu Mwokozi atakaporudi, Kunichukua kwenda mbinguni,

Nitaimba sifa zako milele, Wote wajue jinsi ulivyo.

1:28 PM: Intercessory Prayers Block Five: Leadership and Family

Bishop Silas Yego, Bishop Joseph Ntombura and Bishop Kepha Omae

19. For the President and his Government, County Governments and all levels of leadership (English – SY)

20. For Selfless and good leadership and constructive politics (English – JN)

21. For all Religious Leaders and their prophetic voice (English – KO)

22. For Families, Parents and children, for commitment to Family Values and good parenting (Swahili – MK)

1:37 PM: Hymn

1. Mimina, kama vile zilivyojaa juu,

Mimina ziteremshe tuzipokee, Bwana

Mimina neema zako, mimina, kati yetu,

Mimina neema tele, mimina, Mungu wetu,

Mimina leo neema nyingi mimina, tufurahi

Mimina, Bwana mimina,

leo mimina ee Bwana mimina.

Mimina neema zako, mimina, kati yetu,

Mimina neema tele, mimina, Mungu wetu,

Mimina leo neema nyingi mimina, tufurahi

Mimina, Bwana mimina,

leo mimina neema mimina

2. Mimina, ulivyomimina kwa Abrahamu,

Mimina, uwamiminiavyo wamchao, Bwana

3. Mimina, tujae nguvu za kukutukuza,

Mimina, tukazieneze sifa zako, Bwana

4. Twakuinulia mikono, huko uliko juu,

Ttazama wana wako, tunaomba neema)

Mimina neema mimina (Bwana Mungu),

Mimina neema mimina,

5. Tunaomba Bwana ( ewe Mungu) mimina,

mimina neema mimina;

Mimina kwa wote tulioko hapa tujaze neema mimina,

Mimina hata kwa walioko mbali

peleka neema mimina,

6. Mimina usiku mimina mchana

mimina neema mimina,

Mimina masika mpaka kiangazi

daima neema mimina,

Mimina neema mimina (Bwana Mungu),

mimina neema mimina daima!

1:40 PM: Blessing and Covenant Prayer for Our Nation

1:45 PM: Vote of Thanks

Bishop David Oginde

1:48 PM: National Anthem

FIRST READING: Holy Quran- Surah: Zumar

Say: O My slaves who have been prodigal to their own hurt! Despair not of the mercy of Allah, Who forgiveth all sins. Lo! He is the Forgiving, the Merciful.

Turn unto your Lord repentant, and surrender unto Him, before there come unto you doom, when ye cannot be helped.

And follow the better (guidance) of that which is revealed unto you from your Lord, before the doom cometh on you suddenly when ye know not.

Lest any soul should say: Alas, my grief that I was unmindful of Allah, and I was indeed among the scoffers!

Or should dsay, when seeth the doom: Oh, that I had but a second chance that I might be among the righteous!

Or should say: If Allah had but guided me I should have been among the dutiful!

SECOND READING: 2 Chronicles 7: 13 – 15

13When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command the locust to devour the land, or send pestilence among my people, 14 if my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land. 15 Now my eyes will be open and my ears attentive to the prayer that is made in this place.

THIRD READING: ATHARVANA VEDAS AV3-30-1-7, AV10-8-1, AV13-4-3, AV13-4-19/21

O Mankind! I ordain for you to have concordance in your heart, unanimity in your minds and freedom from hatred. Every one of you ought to love one another in every way just as the cow loves the calf just born AV 3-30-1

Let the son be obedient to his father and in accordance with the mind of his mother. Let the wife speak to her husband calm, gentle, sweet words as honey AV 3-30-2

Neither a brother should hate his brother nor a sister unkind to her sister, you ought to speak with another most gently being united in your mind and keeping the same ideal before you AV 3-30-3

That path of the Vedas I ordain in your home against which the enlightened persons never go nor do they bear hatred towards one another, so that it may serve as leading principle for all men AV 3-30-4

O Mankind! Who are respectful to the elders possessing noble hearts, friendly, in your undertakings of acquiring wealth and walking in the same path bearing the common yoke together, be never disunited with one another, come, I make you one intentioned and one minded and each one of you speak sweetly to the other AV 3-30-5

O Mankind! I enjoin on all of you to be mutually helping one another, to be united in your mind and to have common ideal of life for benefitting one another. Like the enlightened persons whoever take care of immortal principle (in their life) may the friendly feelings amongst you increase morning and evening AV 3-30-7

Trust in GOD

My homage to the Almighty God who is the Ordainer of all that existed in the past and of that which will exist in the future in the form of eternal bliss AV 10-8-1

He is the Creator, the Ordainer, the Source of all types of motion and energy. He is the highest feeder AV13-4-3

He takes care of all that breathes and of all that does not breathe. He has got all this conquering power. He is the one and one alone and the only one. All these luminous forces of nature become one in him AV13-4-19/21

FOUTH READING: Philippians 4: 6 – 9

The Lord is near. 6.Never worry about anything; but tell God all your desires of every kind in prayer and petition shot through with gratitude, 7.and the peace of God which is beyond our understanding will guard your hearts and your thoughts in Christ Jesus. 8.Finally, brothers, let your minds be filled with everything that is true, everything that is honourable, everything that is upright and pure, everything that we love and admire with whatever is good and praiseworthy. 9.Keep doing everything you learnt from me and were told by me and have heard or seen me doing. Then the God of peace will be with you.

List of Participants:

Archbishop Martin Kivuva Archbishop Philip Anyolo Archbishop Anthony Muheria Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit Ambassador Dr. Mohamed Mahat Archbishop Timothy Ndambuki Bishop Mark Kariuki Rev. Connie Kivuti Pastor Dr. Alfred Marundu Bishop Silas Yego Prof. Abdulatif Essajjee Ms Sujata Kotamraju Bishop John Obala Sr. Pasilisa Namikoye Rev. Fr. Joseph Mutie Sheik Hassan Ole Nado Bishop Dr. David Oginde Bishop Joshua K’Oyoo Rev. Canon Chris Kinyanjui Bishop Joseph Ntombura Rt. Rev. Dr. Julius Mwamba Bishop Betty Anyango Bishop Kepha Omae Bishop Sammy Akhura Bishop Jeremiah Mwangi Dr. Faruddin S. Abdalla

