National Police Service Announces New Changes, 20 Senior Police Officers Forced On Early Retirement

At least 20 senior police officers have been sent home on early retirement in new changes announced by the National Police Service.

Their replacements have also been named with more changes expected in the service.

Among the ones sent on retirement include Kenya Police Service head of operations Henry Barmao, head of logistics Joseph Kiget, commandant of Administration Police Training College (APTC) Peter Muriithi and head of planning at police Silas McOpiyo.

Also, Patrick Ndunda who was the former head of fingerprints at the office of the DCI has been named the new head of planning and finance at the office of the Inspector General of Police.

Further, Musa Kakawa has been named the new commandant at the Administrative Police Training College (APTC) while Geoffrey Otunge resumes as the director of operations at Administrative Police Service (APS) headquarters.

Gitiba Mwita has been made the commandant of the Security of Government Buildings (SGB) while Wambua Kisyungu was named the new commandant of the Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (CIPU) and Richard Ngatia taking over as the boss at the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) from Joseph Kodi.

Abdullahi Aden has been named as the new Boss at the Borders Patrol Unit with Asnath Mumbu taking over as the boss of the APS band.

Nicholas Etyang has been named the head of DCI in Western while Joseph Ondoro takes over in Bungoma.

In addition, Julius Rutere takes over as director for complaints at DCI headquarters while Meru’s Joseph Limo was recalled to DCI headquarters to take over the planning directorate.

Others who have been sent on leave are Samuel Nyabengi who was in charge of planning in the office of the DCI and Shem Nyamboki who was the Western Regional boss.

According to the NPS, these changes are normal and expected.

