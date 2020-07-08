in NEWS

Setting Records Straight: National Oil General Manager George Kubai Is Not Joan Kubai’s Father

159 Views

George Kubai. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Early this week, this blog published a story alleging that National Oil General Manager George Kubai is the father to Joan Kubai, the lady who flaunted family house on social media.

However, it has emerged that the two are not related in any way, as affirmed by the family of Mr George Kubai, and he does not also own a house in Runda as earlier alleged.

Mr Kubai previously held the titles of Senior managerial positions in Airtel Kenya, Pan Africa Insurance, Equity Bank Limited and Nairobi Bottlers.

Mr George Kubai was appointed the new Chief Executive Officer National Oil in October 2019, to replace Mr James Nyamongo who had been at the helm in an acting capacity following the exit of Ms Jane Mwangi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Two More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As 278 New Cases Confirmed In Kenya

Tottenham’s Eric Dier Handed Four-match Ban, Kshs5 Million Fine For Confronting Fan