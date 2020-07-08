Setting Records Straight: National Oil General Manager George Kubai Is Not Joan Kubai’s Father

Early this week, this blog published a story alleging that National Oil General Manager George Kubai is the father to Joan Kubai, the lady who flaunted family house on social media.

However, it has emerged that the two are not related in any way, as affirmed by the family of Mr George Kubai, and he does not also own a house in Runda as earlier alleged.

Mr Kubai previously held the titles of Senior managerial positions in Airtel Kenya, Pan Africa Insurance, Equity Bank Limited and Nairobi Bottlers.

Mr George Kubai was appointed the new Chief Executive Officer National Oil in October 2019, to replace Mr James Nyamongo who had been at the helm in an acting capacity following the exit of Ms Jane Mwangi.

