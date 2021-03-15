National Lands Commission Official Jennifer Itumbi Goes Missing

National Lands Commission Official Jennifer Itumbi Wambua who is based in Machakos has been reported missing.

Reports on social media reveal that Wambua was last seen on Friday, March 12, 2021, when she was dropped to work by her husband.

She has however not returned home with the family stating that her whereabouts are unknown.

According to Wambua’s husband, Joseph Komu, who works in the Ministry of Agriculture at Kilimo House, her phone and handbag were found in the family car after he dropped her off thus raising suspicion.

For instance, the husband surmised that she might have gone back to the car and dropped her belonging.

He however waited and reported the matter at Capitol Hill Police Station when the wife failed to show up in the evening.

“I picked the car at around 11 am and went to the garage where I discovered my wife’s handbag and her phone. After the car was fixed, I drove to her office to drop the items but was shocked when her colleagues told me she had not been seen that day,” Komu said.

Detectives are trying to piece together the events of that day before she went missing with CCTV footage obtained revealing that Wambua indeed reported to her workplace and was seen on the fourth floor of the building before she walked out.

“It appears she was either kidnapped at the parking lot after she opened the car and put the handbag containing her mobile phone, or she willingly dropped the items in the car and left,” Komu told a local publication.

The husband has ideally been questioned by detectives and has given his account of events before he last saw his wife with hopes of helping find her.

