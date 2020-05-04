National Intelligence Officer, Landlord Stabbed To Death Trying To Rescue Woman From Abusive Husband

Benjamin Sugut, a National Intelligence Officer (NIS) and Edwin Cheruiyot, a landlord have died from stab wounds inflicted while trying to rescue a woman from an abusive husband.

The NIS officer aged 58-years-old was based in Kisumu and together with the landlord succumbed to injuries inflicted by stab wounds at Mosoriot hospital.

According to K24, the attack was premeditated as the suspect,(Identified as Elkana) was armed with a knife when he visited his wife Joyline Jelagat.

Further, police reports indicate that the suspect had appeared at his wife’s shop at Kapkeringon shopping center in Nandi County before an argument arose and the wife screamed for help.

Read: Former Deputy Mayor Arrested For Beating Up Wife Over Sold TV Set

Following the screams, members of the public went to the woman’s rescue including the NIS officer. The assailant thus started stabbing anyone in sight.

At the time that the police officers from the nearest police station showed up, the suspect had already stabbed five people and locked himself up in his wife’s room.

Out of the five, two have died, one has been referred to Kapsabet Hospital for further treatment while two have been discharged, one with a thumb chopped off while the other with a minor head injury.

Read Also: Female Cop Robinah Moraa Found Dead With Multiple Wounds In Apartment

The assailant has since been arrested and is held at a local police station with the police yet to recover the murder weapon.

Additionally, the wife has recorded a statement with the police although she was not harmed during the incident.

According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS), 85 percent of domestic violence victims turn out to be women.

Ideally, in online reports, there have been increased cases of domestic violence amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu