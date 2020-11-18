National IDs to Cease Operating in Dec 2021 as Gov’t Commences Distribution Of Huduma Namba Cards

Huduma Namba cards will be issued to Kenyans starting December 1 2020. The National ID is expected to cease operating from December 2021, ICT CS Joe Mucheru said while officiating the commencement of the distribution of the cards in Machakos County.

The swearing in of Immaculate Kassait, Kenya’s first data commissioner paved way for the exercise that will see the country adopt a National register through the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS)

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is rolling out the distribution of the cards at a separate event at the county commissioner’s office in Kiambu County.

Kassait is tasked with the enforcement of the Data Protection Act which aims to regulate the processing of personal data and protect the privacy of individuals.

Last year, the high court halted the roll out of the cards terming it as unconstitutional. At the time, the Data Protection Law had not been enacted, and the country did not have a Data Commissioner.

During this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii stadium, President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned the distribution as he and the first lady received their Huduma Namba Cards.

The Huduma Namba card merges an individual’s data in a single electronic chip. Information captured include details from the National Identity card, National Hospital Insurance Fund, National Social Security Fund among others.

