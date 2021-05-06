National Government Administrative Officers Have Allowances Approved by SRC, PSC

Administrative officers will henceforth receive increased allowances after the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) approved the National Government Administrative Officers’ Field Service Allowance.

On Thursday, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho acknowledged the move that is geared towards motivating officers with a view to improving service delivery.

“The authorization of the extraneous allowance had come after extensive deliberations on recompensing the administrators – from the Assistant Chief all the way up to the Regional Commissioner – commensurate with the nature of their work and the risks that they face in the field.

“Besides routine coordination of security services across the country, their mandate has in the recent past been expanded through executive orders which contain presidential directives aimed at strengthening service delivery up to the grassroots level,” the PS said.

According to PS Kibicho, the officers have been shouldering almost double the usual responsibilities.

“In determining the allowances, PSC and SRC had also taken into account the extra responsibilities, extraneous nature of their roles, fairness and equity relative to all other public servants, and broad implications on the fiscal sustainability of the wage bill in the entire public sector,” he continued.

The Ministry had earlier met with PSC to discuss succession management and filling vacancies within the established structures in the Ministry.

The deliberations revolved around the employment terms of administrative officers in the Ministry’s headquarters as well as those in the field.

In 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that National Government Administrative officers in the field be considered for field administrative allowance.

The head of state’s proposal was premised on the challenging working environment that the officers are exposed to.

In 2019, the ministry added more responsibilities to the National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs).

Some of the duties included to; maintain good government image and specifically representation of the Head of State at any rank in the command and control structure; promotion of statehood and nationhood.

Others were performance of the principal functionary and protocol as the government spokespersons in areas of their jurisdiction; and coordination, supervision, overseeing and reporting on service delivery and projects implementation to the President.

