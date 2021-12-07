National Exams to be Set with Covid-19 Challenges in Mind- Prof. Magoha

Candidates sitting for the 2021 national examinations slated for March and April 2022 will have their exams tailor-made to the challenges they faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) will have “a human face.”

The two leaders said the government was aware of the challenges the candidates had faced during the period, and the disruptions the pandemic had caused even as they prepare to sit the exams.

"Let our learners maintain calm and be ready to sit the examinations. We are going to ensure we have a human face in the coming examinations. Candidates should not fear," said Prof Magoha. Early this year, Prof. Magoha issued the same promises and whe the results came out, public primary schools had performed better than in the previous years. However, some parents and teachers later concluded that the results were made to favour students from learners in public schools. The government refuted the claims saying the favourable results were as a result of the free textbooks and the free education program. Professor Magoha also announced that the 2021 examination is ready.

