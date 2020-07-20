National Data Centre Phase I of Konza Technopolis Complete

The Konza technopolis has completed phase I of the National Data Centre and is ready to roll out services, the Permanent Secretary for ICT, Jerome Ochieng, has said.

The project was implemented by the Ministry of ICT and the Konza Technopolis Development Authority. It commenced officially in June 2019 with Huawei as the contractor.

“By the time I came here, the data center was just starting but now the data center is complete, a clear indication of very good progress. We are in the position to use the data center and as government, we want to see a situation whereby most of our data will be resident here,” ICT PS Jerome said.

Government Ministries and other agencies are expected to be among the early movers migrating their data to the centre.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru explained in May this year that the data centre has attained uptime institute design certification and will support Platform as a Service (Paas) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS).

“I also like that we have the option of having a private cloud and also a government cloud. With more emphasis being put on use of technology post COVID period, storage requirement is going to be of great importance and certainly the data center at Konza has come in handy to solve that particular problem,” PS Jerome added.

Among the current beneficiaries of the data center is the Covid-19 contact centre at the Nurses Complex at the Kenyatta National Hospital. The centre was launched to offer health medics psycho-social support as they stay at the front-line fighting the pandemic.

Phase II is projected to be completed in 2021 as a Tier III National Data Centre with Smart City Facilities and support services for the Konza Technopolis, e-government and Small & Medium Size Enterprises.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu