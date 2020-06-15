National Cohesion Team Summons MP Oscar Sudi Over Recent Mungiki Utterances

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has been summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission over Mungiki remarks he made in Uasin Gishu on June 8.

The vocal MP had claimed that he has reliable information that there are plans to send members of the dreaded sect to Rift Valley region to cause violence ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the commission said the vocal MP is expected to appear before the commissioners at 10 am for interrogation over the remarks.

@NCIC_Kenya has summoned Kapseret MP, Hon. Oscar Sudi to appear before the Commission today 15th June 2020 at 10 am for further interrogation over the utterances he made in Uasin Gishu County. @OBii2004 @NdwigaMurugi @KibetBenard — NCIC Kenya (@NCIC_Kenya) June 15, 2020

“We are aware that some people in government are planning to send Mungiki to this area so that they can blame Kikuyus and Kalenjins of fighting because of 2022 politics, ” he said.

Read: No One Wants To Serve A Failed Gov’t, Oscar Sudi Says Ahead of National Assembly Shake Up

“We can not allow the ugly things that we witnessed in the past to happen again. All of Kenya’s communities live in the Rift Valley. Away from politics, we said we will never allow people to travel upcountry with beds tied to buses because of their ethnicity and fear of violence, we want lasting peace. So we are warning them that we are alert and we will not allow it”

While making the remarks, Sudi was referring to a recent incident in Kiambu county where locals were supplied with harmful food that left a number hospitalised.

Deputy President William Ruto was caught up in the saga as the contaminated food was packed in bags bearing the Ruto Foundation tag.

Read Also: Sudi, Ngunjiri Claim To Have Received Death Threats, Threaten To Reveal Msando Killers

The second in command, who had distributed food in the region before the incident, dismissed claims that he had donated harmful food to residents and pointed an accusing finger at political foes, who he said were keen to soil his name.

In his remarks, Sudi said despite the government knowing the people behind the inhumane act the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had not made any arrests.

He accused DCI boss Kinoti of only targeting Ruto allies in his investigations and arrests.

Watch the full video below:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu