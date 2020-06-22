National Business Compact on COVID-19 Donates 20,000 Masks, Hand-washing Stations To The Youth

The National Business Compact on COVID-19, (NBCC) has partnered with the Shujaaz Inc in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The coalition, through its members contributions, has donated 20,000 re-usable facemasks and over 500 washing stations that will be distributed to the youth and businesses through the Shujaaz youth network. The contribution was made in a bid to ensure the fight against the spread of the deadly virus COVID-19 is undertaken back to the grass-root level.

The team of young people has recruited superfans in different areas within the country who work as volunteers who help with distribution of the facilities and PPE’s to the youth. Shujaaz is one of the leading youth digital network in Kenya, harnessing its SMS, USSD and social media channels to reach more than 7.5 million young people.

“Youth are the real agents of change and the trend setters. We know that working with them is crucial to adopt the preventative measures on hygiene as this is the new normal. Shujaaz is perfectly positioned to do this given the trust they have created with this audience. NBCC is excited to partner with them,” said Myriam Sidibe, the NBCC chair and co-founder.

“COVID-19 has dealt a huge blow to our economy and many families are going through tough economic times. As a coalition we felt there is need to mobilize more support and compliment government efforts in fighting the pandemic”.

NBCC has been focusing on promoting and educating Kenyans in applying good health practices through initiatives such as hand washing and sanitizing to ensure that the public is safe throughout the pandemic.

The coalition in partnership with the Government has scaled hand washing stations in hotspots within the country with donations of 2000 stations set up in Nairobi, Central, Coastal areas and donation of over 30,000 bars of soap to reach at least 6000 families through the Food for to Education.

The National Business Compact Coalition Kenya chapter was officially launched in Nairobi on March 16th, 2020. The coalition convened by The Marketing Society of Kenya comprised of competing brands in the hygiene business, Kenya Association of Manufacturers, Kenya Private Sector Alliance, Public Relations Society of Kenya, AMREF, Association of Practitioners in Advertising, SDG Partnership Platform,and the UN family in Kenya whose mandate is to accelerate local action and support government efforts in countering the pandemic.

