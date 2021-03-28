National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi Announces Plans To Alter Parliament Calender As Covid-19 Numbers Soar

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has issued a notification of a scheduled sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 2.30pm aimed at concluding urgent business, and consider a motion to alter the calendar of the house.

This follows the Presidential Address of March 26, where President Uhuru Kenyatta asked County Assemblies of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru, National Assemby and the Senate to adjourn sittings due to escalating Covid-19 infections.

“In a proclamation made on Friday, 26th March, 2021 during his Fifteenth Address on the Coronavirus Pandemic, His Excellency the President set out nation-wide measures aimed at averting a national health crisis due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, including requesting the two Houses of Parliament to suspend their Sittings…the next ordinary Sitting of the House is on Tuesday, 30th March 2021 commencing at 2.30pm… to conclude any urgent business as well as consider a motion to alter its Calendar,” said Muturi.

Read: Here Are The Covid-19 Containment Measures For Five Counties Put On Partial Lockdown

The House Business Committee will meet ahead of the sitting of the house on Tuesday, to determine the priority business that will be considered that day.

“The Clerk of the National Assembly is hereby directed to convey this message to the relevant security agencies and State departments for them to provide unrestricted travel and access to the Capital to all Members of the National Assembly for this purpose. The Clerk of the National Assembly is also directed to convey this message to all Members of the National Assembly,” added Muturi.

In his address, the head of state named Kiambu, Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru as the highly contagious counties.

To combat the spread of Covid-19 the president placed the five counties under partial lockdown starting midnight (March 27) until further notice.

Further, the head of state banned gatherings of every nature in these counties.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu