National Assembly Sittings Suspended Until May 4 To Contain Spread of Covid-19

The National Assembly has suspended sittings until May 4 to combat the spread of Covid-19.

This is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive in which he asked the speakers of the Senate and National Assembly to suspend House sittings.

Last week, speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi said the house would go on recess on Tuesday after concluding pending businesses and officially altering the calendar of sittings.

“You are notified that the House will hold its next Sitting on Tuesday, 30th March 2021 at 2.30 pm as earlier scheduled to conclude any urgent business and consider a motion to alter its Calendar in accordance with the Standing Orders,” said the speaker in a notice to members.

“Let us all play our part as national leaders to contain the spread of the virus and keep our beloved nation and its people safe.”

On Friday during a televised address, the head of state banned until further notice all forms of in-person meetings including plenary and committee meetings.

With a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, the president escalated containment measures.

Five counties; Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru, were placed on partial lockdown.

Curfew hours in these disease infected areas were reviewed to 8 pm and bars closed.

Uhuru also banned movement in and out of the aforementioned counties.

